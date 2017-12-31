Gig Harbor waterfront home is HGTV's 2018 Dream Home

This Gig Harbor home was renovated to become HGTV's 2018 Dream Home. (Credit: HGTV)

For its 2018 Dream Home giveaway contest, HGTV has picked a waterfront home in Gig Harbor, Wash., that was put through a tremendous makeover.

HGTV says the 3,500-square-foot home overlooking Puget Sound's Henderson Bay has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. It includes a cocktail lounge with a built-in bar and a spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. The outside includes a covered pergola, upper deck and lower patio dining areas, a built-in grill and a backyard fire pit.

Here is how HGTV describes the interior design.

"It is characterized by angular, asymmetrical architecture and a unique mashup of rugged, coastal and modern materials. Its updated maritime interior is outfitted with soothing shades of gray pulled from the moody landscape seen through the home's wealth of picture windows, which provide stunning views from almost every room. The contemporary architecture of the house is softened with expert layering of textures, colors, patterns and shapes to add warmth and personality."

The home was designed by Brian Patrick Flynn and features lots of windows to look out onto Puget Sound.

"This year's house is all about spectacular view," Flynn said.

This is the 22nd year for HGTV's Dream Home giveaway, but the first time they have come to Washington state.

You can enter until February 16. Those who are eligible can enter twice per day. The total prize value is $1.8 million, which includes the home, a new Honda Accord, and $250,000 in cash. You can enter here.

