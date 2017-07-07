Where to find the most deals on Amazon Prime Day

(Photo: Natalia Vasina Vladimirovna)

CLEVELAND, OH - In just a few days, one of the biggest sales events of the entire year will begin. Welcome to Amazon Prime Day 2017.

What is Amazon Prime Day? Billed as bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday by retail giant Amazon.com, it features a multitude of deals that draw millions of shoppers.



With the traffic tied to Amazon Prime Day, inventory on certain products does not stand a chance. If you want to save some real cash, in the decade that I've been studying Amazon, this is where you can find the biggest deals.



1. Bookmark our website. This year I'm more of an Amazon insider than ever before. I'm hosting a show for Amazon, I have access to many of the top deals early and I will get them to you beginning Saturday.



2. Watch our morning show on Prime Day Monday and Tuesday - and keep a very close eye on our station website. We will be sending out every major tech deal, life style and fitness deal early. You will get them first.



3. I will be live tweeting additional deals straight from my YouTube Channel and Facebook page. Subscribe here for direct access to deal the feed.



4. Follow our station on social media. Right around lunch time and late afternoon, Amazon will release a set of new surprise deals that will put Black Friday to shame. We'll be on Twitter and Facebook with the links.



5. If you don't see a deal you want from one of our lists or want to buy something else, please shop with your own eyes. Watch out for scams online, so called "deal sites" and emails claiming to unlock more deals or savings for you. Just like Black Friday, scams run rampant on Prime Day with some people trying to capitalize on SEO.

Amazon Prime Day is a 30-hour event that begins at 9 p.m. EST Monday, July 10 and runs until 2:59 a.m. EST Wednesday, July 12. Click here for everything you need to know about the event.

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the companies and brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

