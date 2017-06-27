How to protect your kids, pet and car for $10

CLEVELAND, OH - I collected many requests for this deal during our heat wave last week. If you are looking to protect your loved ones and your wallet, today is your day.



Many of you have likely seen or used car sun shades. It's usually a large piece of foil in the windshield or some ugly suction cup visor on your window.



Today a new product combines the benefits of both while blocking UVA rays and unlike those windshield visors, a passenger can enjoy the shaded benefits while you drive.



Click the play button to watch me test the sun blocker on one of the hottest days we've had this year!



- Block 99% off the sun's harmful UVA rays

- Shaded mesh surface blocks glare and heat

- Top way to protect kids, pets, seniors and your vehicle interior

- Provides privacy for passengers inside a vehicle

- Worked well to lower temperature inside vehicle when we tested it in 90 degree heat.

- No ugly suction cups

- Static cling technology allows for easy attachment to any window

- Folds down into a tiny carrying size in seconds (fits into an included pouch)

- Tested better than competing products at double the price



62% Off TWO 19 x 12 Static Cling Vehicle Sun Glare Shades

Was: $25.99

Now: $9.99

**This item ships free with Prime. Not a Prime Member? Here's a free 30 day trial.



No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

