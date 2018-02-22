How to make your food last 5 times longer

CLEVELAND, OH - It’s a statistic that’s difficult to digest: the average person wastes $2,400 worth of food per year which is about $50 per week. Families in our region typically throw out one third of the food they buy.



That’s not your fault; food does not often stay fresh or hold up well until a promised expiration date. You can now change that and save some serious cash.



Think of some of the items you have in your pantry. From cereal, to cashews, gourmet cookies, baguette, biscotti or a beautiful piece of banana cake, those costs add up fast. Now think about all the containers and plastic bags you buy to extend the life of that food. They're not often effective and that food still goes bad quickly.



You can now change that with one of the coolest contraptions I've tested: a food vacuum sealer system now at under $40. It also doubles as a food storage system!



Used by chefs and in professional kitchens across the country, the Vestia vacuum sealing technology keeps food fresher up to five times longer than regular plastic storage containers. The automatic re-pressurization feature seals in freshness and acts as a child-proofing mechanism for storing medications or goods.



It gets even better. The same containers that vacuum seal in seconds are also great for marinades. Put a piece of chicken or pork and into a Vestia container with your favorite spices and sauce. You can then vacuum seal the freshness with a whole new level of flavor.



Click the play button to see the system in action in my home and a professional kitchen. Other perks include:



- Seven-piece (three container) set can accommodate all different types of food and portion sizes

- Sealing system works with each different container and operates in seconds

- System can double as child-proof storage solution for medications

- Month date tracker on each container lets you set your own freshness dates

- Easy to clear, simple to operate, lowest-recorded price today



$40 Off Vestia Automatic Vacuum Sealing Food Storage System + Free Shipping

Was: $79.99

Now: $39.99



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA