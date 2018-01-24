Here's a top Valentine's Day bedroom tech deal for $20

CLEVELAND, OH - A top piece of trending tech also serves as a perfect Valentine's Day gift today, and it's all powered by viewer request. My favorite gadget this week is ready for the bedroom, a night stand or any other room of your home.



Following several Valentine's Day focus groups, tech was one of the top 5 most requested presents and one bargain fits the bill. Ready for any outlet or ideally bedside, an ingenious four-in-one gadget with night light does the following things:



- Turns any standard power outlet into a 4 AC Outlet and 2 USB surge-protected power center

- Charges and powers absolutely any device including iPhones, iPads, Android Devices, TV's and more

- Dusk to dawn sensor serves as the perfect nightlight with bright LED's

- Power outlet automatically converts into a smartphone or tablet holder to keep devices safe



Click the play button to see this gadget in action.



Based on durability, quality, charge and power tests, I will conclude the Finduat 4-In-1 charge system out-performed competing and knock-off products. The more than 100+ solid customer reviews speak for themselves.



If you're looking to eliminate clutter or possibly put an end to any fights over whose phone needs to be charged more, this $20 steal is worth your while. The sale price is part of a Valentine's Day 2018 promotion expected to last 48 hours.



$25 Off Top Rated Surge Protected Nightlight Smartphone Holder + Prime Shipping

Was: $45.00

Now: $19.99

***Not a Prime Member? Score free shipping with this free 30 day trial



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

