Wins and fails on Amazon Prime Day, plus deals still online

CLEVELAND, OH - If you were looking for a great deal, you probably loved Amazon Prime Day 2017.

The 30-hour event, which ended early Wednesday, offered lots of big bargains: 85% of the deals I tested had lower prices and triple the stock of Black Friday. Many of the most requested products in the U.S were integrated and brands like iRobot, Sony, Bosch, Echo, Acer (Chromebook), Instapot, Lysol, LG and mrore were all part of the mix.

Does that mean everyone is happy? Absolutely not. Does that mean all deals were amazing? No. Here's a look at what succeeded and what failed on Amazon Prime Day 2017, as well as what deals are still available.

The Wins:

- Communication. Amazon began promoting Prime Day on June 29, giving millions of shoppers the chance to make a plan before the event started Monday evening.

- Echo Products. Being able to score the power of Alexa in the form of an Echo dot for $34.99 was actually unbelievable. The fully-loaded Amazon Echo at $89 (instead of $179) - compared to the $300+ expected pricetag of the planned Apple competitor - was a game changer.



- Fashion: It was clear Amazon didn't want Prime Day to be categorized as a tech-only event and aggressive price drops on everything from fashion to jewelry catered to the masses.



- Tablets, Streaming Systems and Portable Tech: Amazon went nuts with reductions on Alexa-enabled Fire Tablets for $29.99, Fire TV Sticks and countless independent deals from Amazon merchants iClever, Aukey, iMagitek, Vantrue, OLALA and many others.



The Fails:



- Large-Scale Appliances: Sure, you probably can't promise same-day or next-day Prime delivery on a washer/dryer. Still, I wish that the widespread appliance deals we saw from Home Depot and Lowes on July 4 appeared in some way on Prime Day.



- Not enough Smart TVs: There were some truly fantastic deals with stock that included a Sony 55" Smart TV that I unboxed and demonstrated but the new Element Fire TV did not have enough sales stock. I wish more major TV brands embraced Prime Day.



- No Echo Show Dea! I was anticipating a deal on Amazon's new Alexa-enabled small personal voice activated computer... and no luck. I was disappointed and with the $229 price point, I would have appreciated a price break.



- Shoppers without a plan! I mentioned this when we began our Prime Day coverage two weeks ago: Just like Black Friday, you needed a plan. Shoppers who relied solely upon Amazon.com lightning deals in hopes of being spoon-fed the savings were disappointed. We showcased the most exclusive deals 48 hours early and those who didn't have a chance to see that information were using #PrimeDayFail on social media.



Are there still deals to be found? Yes!

PRIME DAY'S ABSOLUTE BEST-SELLING DEALS UNDER $20 STILL IN STOCK:



70% Off Smart Outlets With Remote Control:

Was: $40.00

Now: $11.99



75% Off TWO Cordless Dimmable LED Light Switches:

Was: $40

Now: $9.99



79% Off LED Flashlight & Vehicle Escape Tool (Top Rated):

Was: $80

Now: $16.99



$26 Off Key Locator and Personal Tracking System

Was: $44.00

Now: $17.99



67% Off Top-Rated Wireless Sports Headphones

Was: $59.99

Now: $19.99



64% Off 6 Outlet & 6 USB Surge Protected Power Strip

Was: $49.99

Now: $17.90



75% Off Two Cordless Dimmable LED Switches

Was: $39.99

Now: $9.99



70% Off Remote-Controlled Wireless Smart Outlet

Was: $39.99

Now: $11.99



58% Off 4-Port Car Charger For Apple & Android

Was: $35.99

Now: $14.99



70% Off iPhone / Android Smartphone & Tablet Stands

Was: $34.99

Now: $8.99



$10 Off Universal Car Smartphone Mounts

Was: $39.99

Now: $9.99



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

