State clarifies policy on handling claims for unemployment benefits

The state agency in charge of handling unemployment benefits is clarifying how it told employees to handle a massive backlog of claims following a troubled new system roll out.

An internal email obtained by KING 5 indicated adjudicators who process claims for benefits were being told to move forward with the adjudication process when documents were missing on the claimant's end.

A worker contacted KING 5 concerned the directive would lead to people unfairly being denied benefits.

Communications Director Janelle Guthrie said Tuesday the agency had held a last minute training clarifying the directive.

"We are working with our adjudicators to make sure they are clear on the guidance that under no circumstances should they presume that if a person hasn't responded to a piece of documentation that would help them in their case because of this backlog that under no circumstances should they deny those person's benefits," Guthrie said.

The confusion over processing claims comes as the agency struggles to catch up after rolling out a new system for filing claims at the start of the year didn't work correctly.

The troubles left tens of thousands of people unable to file for benefits.

The agency has called in extra helped and logged more than 1,700 hours and $65,000 in overtime addressing the problems. While the problems have been mitigated, the backlog still exists.

"It has been a little crazy lately," said Guthrie. "I will have to admit all of us work here and have a desire to help our claimants. So, we have been a little frustrated about the ability to help our claimants faster."

The setbacks have been frustrating for people like Sean Kiernan who was unable to file his claim despite more than 100 attempts online and by phone and hours spent waiting on hold.

"It's maddening. You are trying to file a claim, and it goes nowhere," Kiernan said. "There is not a lot of sensibility toward people's problems with this."

Guthrie said more people are now able to access the system.

Last week 67,303 claims had been received, up from 63,484 the week before.

To help mitigate telephone waits, ESD is asking people filing claims by phone to call early in the morning or late in the week. Phones are the busiest Monday and Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

ESD is also reminding people most claims can be filed online.

