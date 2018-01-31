Netflix users beware of email scam: Don't click that link

A screenshot of a recent email phishing scam that target Netflix customers. (Photo: Courtesy of GRPD / Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Don't click that link!

The Grand Rapids Police Department recently posted a public notice of an email phishing scam targeting Netflix users.

According to the post, an email from a fake account has been circulating to a number of Netflix customers, alerting them to the deactivation of their accounts.

The email details that accounts were deactivated because the company "could not validate billing information," then prompts users to click on a link to enter personal information, including credit card numbers.

Police say the email is not a legitimate one from Netflix and account and identities could be compromised or fraudulently used if personal information is provided.

If you come across this email or one similar, close it -- do not click on any of the links. If you would like the check on the status of your account with Netflix, go directly to the website and login as you normally would.

