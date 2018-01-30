AG warns Comcast customers to check bills for unwanted fees

Attorney General Bob Ferguson warned Comcast customers on Monday to check their bills after the office received dozens of complaints that a charge that customers had not agreed to appeared on their bills.

The AG’s Office has gotten more than 100 Comcast customer complaints, including 74 complaints about the Service Protection Plan, since filing an amended lawsuit against the internet provider in December.

The SPP, which is a $5.99 monthly fee, covers the cost of all service calls, including those related to inside wiring, according to Comcast. However, the AG’s lawsuit claims Comcast did not properly disclose that the plan does not cover repairs to wiring inside a wall, which is what most wiring is inside a home.

In December, Ferguson presented evidence that Comcast may have signed up more than half of all SPP subscribers without their consent.

Comcast says it strongly disagrees with the Attorney General's claims, and that Monday's press conference misrepresented the facts.

If you believe you have been charged for the SPP without your consent, file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.

