50 tons of breaded chicken recalled after rubber parts found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A nationwide recall on ready-to-eat chicken patties could affect your child’s school lunch.

Fifty tons of breaded chicken patties are being recalled from schools and other institutions after they say rubber parts were found in some patties.

The company established a recall after receiving a customer complaint on Feb. 13 and officials say the material found was due to an equipment failure at one of their facilities.

The chicken was distributed as part of the USDA Food Program under the Gold Kist Farms label.

Two of the products in question are listed below:

30-lb. boxes with six 5-lb. clear bags containing “GOLD KIST FARMS, Fully Cooked Whole Grain Home-Style Breaded Chicken Patties,” with a case code of 72491050xx and a product code of 665400.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-20728” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutions nationwide.

USDA officials believe there are no reports of illnesses.

If you have any questions about this recall, visit the USDA’s website.

