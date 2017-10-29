Winescape winery to open in November

Photo: Winescape

SPOKANE, Wash.—A winery that seeks bring the country lifestyle a little closer to the city opens November 17.

Winescape will be located on East 32nd Ave.

Owner, Pat Butterfield, said the location was perfect.

“It’s close enough to the city that people can drive on over, but it’s also far enough away it gives a country feeling to it,” said Butterfield.

Butterfield said one of the best parts about opening a winery in Spokane was the support from the community.

“The people are wonderful,” she said.

She said she looks forward to working a lot with local merchants.

“People with good wines have good stories,” said Butterfield.

Butterfield said she was exited for the new experience this jump will bring in November.

