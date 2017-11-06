Pendleton opens store in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Pendleton Woolen Mills will open a new store in Spokane’s River Park Square on Thursday.

The new, 3,000-square foot store will feature the company’s classic blankets, as well as apparel and accessories.

“Pendleton Spokane is part of the company’s new experiential design, offering customers opportunity to interact with the brand, with added insight in to the brand’s history and culture,” company officials wrote in a release.

The company plans to have a ribbon cutting Thursday at 12:30 p.m., live music Friday night, and will donate a portion of purchase price on Saturday to veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day.

The Spokane store will be the sixth Pendleton store in Washington state.

Pendleton is based out of Portland, and has been in operation in the Pacific Northwest since 1863.

