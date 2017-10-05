Liberty Lake Wine Cellars opens the doors to their new location

Liberty Lake Wine Cellars broke ground on a new production facility and tasting room. (Photo: Mark Lathrop, Custom)

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.—Liberty Lake Wine Cellars opened their new facility and tasting room just weeks ago.

The new space came after the winery gained a large following and owners Mark and Sarah Lathop decided it was time for a bigger space.

The new location is near East Knox Avenue and North Madison Street in Liberty Lake.

Mark said in addition to having more space, they expanded the tasting room hours.

The new hours are 4:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m. Wednesday through noon to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“People should stop by, especially this time of year because there is always something fun going on,” said Mark.

The wine community in the area was a huge support, according to mark.

“Everyone in the industry here is so helpful, and that’s something we’ve really enjoyed,” said Mark.

Mark said the winery had been making wine since 2005 in a residential area before the move.

