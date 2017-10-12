Jamba Juice to open in Spokane Valley Mall

File photo of Jamba Juice (David McNew/Getty Images) (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A Jamba Juice franchise will open in the Spokane Valley Mall on November 3.

According to a release, Greg Komen and Sharon Loe of LoKo Blending Valley, LLC will operate the Spokane store, after recently joining the Jamba franchise team in July, 2017.

The new location is the first Jamba Juice in the Spokane area, and will carry the chain’s full lineup of smoothies and bowls.

The new store is hiring for all positions and those interested in applying can email jambajuicehiringspokane@gmail.com.

The Spokane Valley Mall location will be open Monday through Saturday at 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. They plan to hold a grand opening event with free smoothies and a prize wheel on November 3.

© 2017 KREM-TV