Food truck brings breakfast to Spokane's South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash.— A South Hill food truck will have you jumping on the wagon, the breakfast wagon that is.

The Compass Breakfast Wagon opened in September and has been serving hungry people on 10th and Maple since.

Carper said the breakfast truck exists for a good reason.

“We exist for the sake of the neighborhood: bringing people together around great food, hiring local people,” said Carper.

Owner Ross Carper said he opened the food truck because he’s just “always loved breakfast.”

Carper said biscuits and gravy was the most popular menu item.

More information about where and when to find The Compass Breakfast Wagon can be found on their Facebook page.

