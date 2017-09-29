Brewery owners: 'We were making so much in the garage we thought we should get a license'

Photo: Mountain Lakes Brewing Company

SPOKANE, Wash.—Beer lovers of Spokane rejoice! A new brewery is aiming to open this January.

Mountain Lakes Brewing Company became an idea of home brewers Tim Hilton and Dave Basaraba were making too much beer for their family and friends at home.

Basaraba said the two were making 30 to 50 gallons in his garage when they decided it was time to get a license.

“Our friends were always asking, ‘When can we buy this, when can we get this?’ So we decided why not open a brewery,” said Basaraba.

Basaraba said before they decided to open Mountain Lakes Brewing Company, he put commercial refrigerators in his garage to hold all the beer.

“Being able to share beer with more people is just amazing. I grew up in Portland so ever since I’ve been an adult I’ve been surrounded by good beer,” said Basaraba.

Mountain Lakes Brewing Company will have a variety of beers including pales, goldens, porters, and even seasonals.

© 2017 KREM-TV