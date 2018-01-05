BBB warns of scammers pretending to be power company

Phone (Photo: Gajus, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Better Business Bureau is warning residents to beware of a fake call circulating the threatens to shut off the power if they don’t pay up.

The calls apparently claim to be from Puget Sound Energy, falsely informs victims payment is overdue and demands the bills be paid immediately.

The BBB recommends being wary of the forms of payment you can use to pay your utility company. Of course, a real company will take a check or credit card – if the caller specifically asks for prepaid debit cards or a wire transfer that is a red flag.

The BBB also recommends if you feel pressured to pay immediately or offer personal information, hang up and call the customer service number on your utility bill. This will make sure you’re speaking to a real representative.



