Avista's tips for keeping your heating bill in check

SPOKANE, Wash. – Colder temperatures around the region likely mean many people will be cranking up the heat in their homes. This could lead to some shock when you get your next utility bill.

Fortunately, there are some steps you can take to protect your wallet.

KREM 2 On Your Side went straight to the source and asked officials from Avista for some advice.

According to Avista, your primary heating source can account for between 40-60% of your monthly utility bill.

“Each home is different. Different size, different amount of occupants. Some people have people over for the holidays who are cooking and showering, things of that nature, which can directly reflect on your usage as well,” said Avista spokesman David Vowels.

Vowels said some of the best ways to protect your home from the frigid temperatures outside are to insulate your windows with windows wraps and use rope caulk around your door frames. You can also get insulators for your outlets. These foam pieces are especially helpful for panels on exterior walls.

Avista representatives said using space heaters can help with your bill. However, only use them in occupied rooms and for short amounts of time. Do not use them for your primary heat source because they can drive up your utility bill, as well.

Beware of using your fireplace in the extreme cold because the warm air can escape up your chimney. The same is true for using ventilation fans in your kitchen and bathroom.

Vowels said to also try and set your home temperature at 68 degrees. For every degree you dip below that, you can save three percent on your bill.

Lastly, if you do get a bill you realize you cannot pay, call Avista as soon as possible. There are payment plans and arrangements that can help soften the blow.

