Amazon gets 238 proposals for its second headquarters

To get a sense of how much work went into just one application to become Amazon's second headquarters, KING 5 interviewed the city of Chula Vista, California's mayor and a developer there.

Mike Snider, USA TODAY , KING 11:18 AM. PDT October 23, 2017

Amazon says it received 238 proposals from cities and regions hoping to land the retail giant's second headquarters in North America.

The deadline for proposals for the new headquarters, expected to bring as many 50,000 jobs and more than $5 billion in investments, came Thursday night. Amazon released a map of North America Monday showing that there were only a few areas not interested in hosting the project.

Among those not participating: Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and, famously, Arkansas, which placed a full-page ad last week in The Washington Post saying, "our lack of traffic and ease of getting around would be totally wrecked, and we can’t sacrifice that for you."

In announcing the project last month, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said the second headquarters will "be a full equal to our Seattle headquarters."

Some requirements for Amazon's HQ2: a metropolitan area with more than one million people, a "stable and business-friendly environment," and "urban or suburban locations with the potential to attract and retain strong technical talent.

Tacoma was one of the cities that made a pitch.

Several interesting proposals got attention in the days since Amazon announced the HQ2 hunt including the city of Stonecrest, Ga., offering to set aside land and give it the city name of "Amazon."

KING 5's Travis Pittman contributed to this report.

