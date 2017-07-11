Your ultimate must have list for hitting the trails

Hiker (Photo: Michael Dodge/AFP Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash.— When it comes to hiking there are some things you just can’t hit the trails without.

KREM 2 reached out to our viewers and the outdoor community to tell us what the essential gear and must-brings are for hikers.

A major factor in determining what to bring is the length and difficulty of the hike.

It is important to have navigation, extra food, water, and appropriate footwear and clothing.

Navigation can be anything from a map, a phone if there’s service, or an old-fashioned compass.

Experts said a cell phone can be used, but warned that losing service or a draining battery can be risky on longer hikes.

Short hike food includes light weight snacks like jerky, trail mix and granola bars. It’s also fine to take perishable snacks like sandwiches and fruit if it is kept cool with ice packs.

It can be a bit more challenging to pack food for longer trips.

If you plan to hike for a few days at a time, it is smart to pack ready-to-eat cereal.

Expert hikers also recommend fruit or veggie purees in squeezable pouches, poultry or fish pouches, and individual packets of condiments.

It’s never a bad idea to take marshmallows for dessert.

Staying hydrated is one of the most important things to remember on a hike.

Experts recommend drinking at least four cups of water before you hit the trail. Other important factors in staying hydrated are limiting caffeinated drinks such as coffee or soda and avoiding alcohol. It is important to stay hydrated on the hike especially when it's warm and dry outside.

Experts say you should drink at least one quart of water per hour to avoid dizziness, weakness and fatigue.

Outfitting yourself with well fitting and proper footwear and clothing is also essential for hikes.

Experts recommend avoiding cotton and instead using wool or synthetic materials to hike in.

It’s important to know the terrain of the area. That way people can decide how aggressive tread should be for shoes. It can also help the hiker determine how much ankle support they need.





