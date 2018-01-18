KREM
Watch: Crew leaps from boat just before crash

Dramatic video shows a fisherman and two other people aboard his boat jumping into the water seconds before another boat crashed into it.

KGW 6:06 PM. PST January 18, 2018

ASTORIA, Ore. -- A man forced to jump off his fishing boat just before another boat hit it is suing the other driver.

And dramatic video has been released, showing that the fisherman and two other people aboard his boat had only seconds to act before the crash. They appear to have no choice but to jump into the water.

The crash happened last August near the mouth of the Columbia River.

The fishing boat's owner is suing for more than $350,000, claiming the driver of the other boat was on his phone and distracted at the time.

This story will be updated

© 2018 KGW-TV


