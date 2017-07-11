Washington state organization helps get people on the trails

Palouse Falls State Park (Photo: KING 5 News)

SPOKANE, Wash.—A Washington state nonprofit is helping people hit the trails.

The Washington Trails Association is an organization with tons of resources for people heading outside.

Those resources include trip reports from the public and hiking guides.

The organization also does trail work and volunteers who work keep trails in pristine condition.

Holly Weiler with the Washington Trails Association said Spokane is in a great location for people who love to hike.

“Spokane is located near the two largest state parks in Washington, Mount Spokane and Riverside State Park, and they’re really popular ones” said Weiler.

The organization works to empower hikers and give them their best outdoor experience.

