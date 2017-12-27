U.S. Census Bureau shows Idaho as nation's fastest growing state

(photo: thinkstock)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Idaho was the nation’s fastest-growing state over the last year.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the state’s population increased 2.2 percent to 1.7 million from July 1, 2016, to July 1, 2017.

According to IRS migration data, Californians are the highest number of newcomers to the gem state.

According to Zillow, the average cost of a home in Idaho is $200,800 compared to $519,100 in California. Zillow says home values in Idaho increased 11% in the last year and are expected to keep growing.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average commute time from Idahoans is 19 minutes. It’s unemployment rate is 2.9% below the national average of 4.2%.

Forbes even voted Boise the second best place to raise a family!

© 2017 KREM-TV