Two baristas to represent Spokane at national coffee competition

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two local baristas are headed to Knoxville, Tennessee to compete in a national barista competition for the first time.

Aaron Rivkin and Evan Lovell from Indaba Coffee will be represent Spokane at this year’s CoffeeChamps competition.

Indaba Coffee has hosted local competitions since 2012, but this will be the first time anyone from Spokane will compete on a national level. Those that win at CoffeeChamps will have the opportunity to move on to the U.S. Barista Championship in Seattle in April.

Rivkin has been in the coffee industry for nine years. He recently moved to Spokane from Arizona where he co-founded Kream Coffee.

Lovell is a Spokane native and is proud to represent the growing coffee culture in the area to the world.

If you are interested in supporting Rivkin and Lovell before they head to Knoxville, you can visit them at Indaba’s downtown location through January 14. Rivkin will be giving a sneak peek into his signature layered drink that he will be serving at the competition. The two baristas are asking for feedback and support as they make their way to the global stage.

