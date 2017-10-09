‘The scariest half-mile of your life' to be held in Riverside State Park

Photo from Riverside State Park Foundation (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverside State Park Foundation is holding a “zombie hike” Saturday, October 21.

What is a zombie hike?

According to the Riverside State Park Foundations Facebook event, it is “the scariest half-mile of your life!”

President of the Board Directors for Riverside State Park Foundation, Ben Baird, said this years “Zombie Hike” is sponsored in part by Z-Nation.

“It is bigger and better this year,” Baird said.

He said the Z-Nation sponsorship is “upping the makeup game” and zombies will be scarier for this year’s hike more than in years prior.

Visitors can hike a haunted trail between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. while volunteer “zombies” provide the scary atmosphere.

The hike will take place at Riverside State Park’s Seven-Mile-Airstrip, 7903 W. Missoula Road.

According to the event’s Facebook page, admission is $10 per person for those 10-years and older. Admission is $5 dollars for children under 10. Organizers said this event is not recommended for young children and parental discretion is advised.

Also at the event are food trucks, a bonfire and ghost stories.

Proceeds for “Zombie Hike 2017” go to Riverside State Park Foundation

© 2017 KREM-TV