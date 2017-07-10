The Great Outdoors Week: Camping

Share This Story

Camping is a great way to get outside and connect with nature. It’s an especially popular past time in The Inland Northwest. There are multiple ways to enjoy the outdoors overnight, and a few tips and tricks to make it a great time.

More than 2 million people went camping in Washington state in 2015. That number of campers boosted the state’s spending year to more than $1.5 billion.

Best Spots for Camping

KREM 2 reached out to to get a feel for where people like to camp.

Diana Dupuis with The Washington State Parks and Recreation said the great thing about Washington camping is the amazing opportunities at places like Mount Spokane.

Riverside State Park offers a place people can bike, hike, camp, and rock climb.

When you’re camping at Bowl and Pitcher, you're right next to the river, you're right next to the Centennial Trail. The location makes it easy to ride your bike all the way to Idaho one day and ride it back and camp in the park one night.

Camping Essentials

When it comes to camping, there are some essentials you can’t leave home without.

KREM 2 reached out to the outdoor community to see what they won’t leave home without.

Topping everybody’s list was: sun protection. Many campers responded with anything from sunscreen to full sun coverage hats with SPF protection and sunglasses.

Another popular answer was navigation tools. Some people prefer the old fashion methods of compasses and maps, while other used GPS devices.

Here is a list from we complied of other essentials you should not enter the great outdoors without.

Experts said you could never take too much food and water. No matter how experienced you are with the outdoors, there’s still a chance you could get lost or delayed from returning home.

1) Extra Clothing

2) Flashlights or head lamps

3) First-aid supplies

4) Fire (waterproof matches, lighter and/or candles)

5) Repair kits and tools

6) Emergency shelter

7) Knife

8) Insect repellant

9) A Personal Locator Beacon

10) Common sense. You’re in the wild, be aware of your surroundings and make smart choices.

You can find more information on what to bring camping and REI’s 10 Essentials lists at REI.com.

Camping hacks

Viewers and experts shared their tips and tricks with us. Camping hacks can make a night or two out in the woods go by smoothly.

Silica Gels found in shoes and purses can keep camp cookware from rusting.

Dryer lint, hand sanitizer and old birthday candles are lightweight way to get a fire going.

Storing charcoal in flammable egg cartons can also be used to help ignite a fire.

A head lamp strapped to a water jug makes a great light for a tent.

If you’re trying to keep mosquitoes away, toss bundles of sage into your campfire.

Frozen water bottles are a great way to keep food fresher in coolers.

Before throwing out old coffee canisters, consider storing toilet paper in one to keep it dry when you’re camping.

Day Camps for Kids

Camping doesn’t always have to mean staying overnight. That’s the case for Camp Dart-Lo goers.

The kid’s day camp is located on 51 acres along the Little Spokane River in north Spokane.

Campers spend their day swimming, team building, learning leadership skills, archery and educational activities to teach them about the outdoors.

The camp’s Assistant Director, Riley Ball said these activates help the kids bond and hangout in the outdoors.

#CampDartLo has been open since 1945. Open to kids as young as 3, giving them to outdoors skills, team building, and more #GreatOutdoorsWeek pic.twitter.com/dGTYG52I5x — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) July 10, 2017

Ball started as a camper, then became a camp counselor and is now the Assistant Director.

“What you learn here you take with you for life experiences,” said Ball.

Camp Dart-Lo goers said it’s a great way to experience camp, and be home in time fore dinner.

For more information you can visit their website.

Car Camping v.s. Backpacking

There are multiple ways people can get out and enjoy an overnight stay in the outdoors. Two of the more popular ways are camping out of a car, and camping out of a backpack.

Both car camping and backpacking have payoffs for those who want to enjoy time outside.

KREM 2 reached out to experts at REI who broke down the key differences between the two.

REI Retail Sales Manager, Jake Mullenbach, said he started out as more of a backpacker, but once he started having kids him and his wife transitioned into car camping.

“You can bring everything under the sun when you want to go car camping. If you want to bring a cast iron skillet and some bacon and eggs and have a steak at night, you know you can do that,” said Mullenbach.

Backpacking can be more strenuous because you are carrying everything on your back.

Mullenbach said the key to backpacking is to have a good fit on a backpack. That way the load you're carrying isn't really weighing you down

According to Mullenbach, backpacking can be a little more expensive, but car camping can cost you to miss out on some of the sights.

“When you do the backpacking, you get to a little more pristine scenery, definitely get to be in touch with nature a bit more,” said Mullenbach.

REI Sales Associate, Annaliese McQuigg said no matter how you are getting outside, a lot of gear can work for the camping you do.