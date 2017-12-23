Tiffany Bello

OMAK, Wash. -- A little girl decided to ask for something a little different for Christmas this year... her very first haircut.



Tiffany Bello said her daughter, Aliya, asked Santa for a haircut so she could give her hair to kids who have cancer.



"It warms my heart because I didn't know she paid attention to that kind of stuff," said Bello.



Saturday, Aliya got her Christmas wish. She got her hair cut for the very first time, donating 17 inches of her hair to Wigs for Kids.





But it wasn't just Aliya that got an amazing gift this Christmas.



"It was a Christmas present to me how she wanted to do that," said Bello.



Her grandfather also drove an hour and a half to witness the haircut.



Now, Aliya's hair will go to young cancer patients, showing what the season of giving really means this Christmas.

