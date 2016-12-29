Investigation finds Spokane owner's dogs killed wallabies

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A veterinarian's report shows that three pet wallabies killed in their Spokane yard were mauled by their owner's two dogs.



News sources report that the owner had alerted police after she discovered the dead wallabies earlier this month and said a person was to blame. But an investigation by the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service determined her mastiff and pit bull/Dalmation mix were responsible.



The two dogs have been declared potentially dangerous.



The report says the wallabies were covered in canine bite marks and died of asphyxiation due to "crushing holds" to their necks.



The animal protection agency had also responded to the same home in March after receiving reports that the pit bull had attacked another dog, which required veterinary care.

