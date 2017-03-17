Help us name Erin's cat!

In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, we decided to throw a little luck towards an animal in need.

We heard earlier this week on our Pick of the Litter segment that SpokAnimal had a lot of cats in need of a home.

VOTE: Help us pick a name for Erin's cat!

We happen to have a web producer - Erin - at KREM who was looking for a cat.

So, Dori from SpokAnimal helped us find the perfect pet for Erin. The little cutie has the luck of the Irish and will be living in luxury soon!

Help us pick a "lucky" Irish name! Vote here!

© 2017 KREM-TV