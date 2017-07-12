Northwest Winefest returns to Schweitzer Mountain

Close-up of red wine being poured from a bottle into a glass (Photo: Purestock, Custom)

SANDPOINT, Idaho—Schweitzer Mountain Resort in Sandpoint Idaho will bring back Northwest Winefest for a third-year July 15-16.

The event will have 20 regional wineries with around 80 wines to taste. There The event is family friendly and will have BBQ, arts and crafts venders and music for everyone to enjoy.

The cost is $25 which includes a stemless souvenir wine tasting glass and six tasting tickets. The cost for additional tasting tickets is $3 each.

For more information on this event, visit their website.

