New Business Spotlight: New arts institute coming to Spokane this fall

SPOKANE, Wash. – A new performing arts institute opens in Spokane this fall.

The Professional Performing Arts Institute is an institute designed to offer a space for master instruction in a variety of performing arts. These include dance, music, theater and other artistic collaborations.

Angelie Melzer, Founder of PPAI, said the institute also includes the Professional Ballet School, an arts high school that allows young artists in the Inland Northwest to train during the day and pursue a professional career in the arts.

PPAI offers arts opportunities for anyone interested in dancing, theater or other performing arts. Upon the grand opening, these classes will be held in the evenings and will be open for people of all ages, experience and abilities.

PPAI also offers the Empower Ballet program, which provides children and adults with disabilities the opportunity to take dance classes.

“We also want to touch those that may not be able to normally have anyone to go to, to be able to dance. And every young girl wants to dance. So anyone with disabilities, we’d love to open the door to for our Empower Ballet program,” said Melzer.

The grand opening for the Professional Performing Arts Institute is September 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

