SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a World War II veteran wanted to do something special to celebrate Bill Roth’s 100th birthday:

Gift 100 birthday cards.

We first showed you this story earlier in January about Bill Roth and his loving family who live in Cheney.

Roth’s daughter posted a request for the cards on Facebook. And sure enough, the cards came in and Roth surpassed the 100 card goal.

But, KREM 2 did not think that was enough.

Thanks to the help and kindness of our viewers, we were able to deliver even more cards to Roth, to help him celebrate his special day.

Some of those cards came from a group of students at East Valley Middle School, who hand drew cards to thank Roth for his service.

The request even went global, with a card was sent all the way from Ireland!

“I’ve waited my whole life for this,” Roth said after seeing the pile of cards written to him.

Apart from his service in World War II, Roth has spent his entire life in the Inland Northwest. He was a member of the 8th Division, also known as the Abraham Lincoln Division.

“To get the purple heart I was…we went across the country in a convoy…We were going along a highway, and we just came through kind of trees and stuff, and we had just got out in the clear,” Roth said. “The Germans were in the town right before us and dropped a bomb right beside my Jeep. In fact, it was so much that I got a hole in my gas tank.”

Thank you to everyone who helped the Roth family celebrate Bill’s 100th birthday!

