Manito Tap House named best beer bar in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. --- A South Hill gastropub won the title of “Great American Beer Bar” in the state of Washington.

Manito Tap House was recognized as the best beer bar in Washington in the annual competition from CraftBeer.com, the Brewers Association website.

The survey polled readers to determine the best beer in all 50 states and Washington D.C.

“We're overwhelmed that beer drinkers from Spokane and all over the state have voted us Best Beer Bar for 2017! It certainly makes all the hard work by our team worth it! We look forward getting even better in the years to come,” said Patrick McPherson, from Manito Tap House.

More than 7,000 votes were cast in the contest.

Manito Tap House is hosting a party Tuesday night where they plan to give away some merchandise.

