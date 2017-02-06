Local Navy veteran achieves dream of opening bake shop

Cupcakes from Twenty-Seventh Heaven Scratch Bake Shop. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – During her last year of active duty, Lieutenant Lydia Cowles decided to follow her dreams and set out on the path to open her own bake shop in Spokane.

In late January, Cowles achieved her dreams and opened Twenty-Seventh Heaven Scratch Bake Shop on Spokane’s South Hill.

Cowles, a U.S. Navy veteran, began experimenting with vanilla cupcakes and buttercream, and soon found out she had quite the knack for baking!

Following her active service, Cowles joined the Navy Reserves and enrolled in school at Spokane Community College. She earned her certification in the professional baking program, as well as the business and entrepreneurship program.

Cowles said the shop has a variety of sweet treats including cupcakes, fresh baked bread and, the biggest seller, coffee cake.

You can visit Twenty-Seventh Heaven Scratch Bake Shop at 1220 S. Grand Boulevard or on Facebook.

