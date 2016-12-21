LIST: Holiday events happening around the Inland Northwest

Share This Story

SPOKANE, Wash. – There are a number of holiday events happening in Spokane and around the Inland Northwest. We have compiled a list below of things happening, and of course, if we missed anything, let us know on our Facebook page.

Ice Palace

Through February 26, 2017, you can enjoy the Ice Palace at Riverfront Park. The park is going under a redesign and this ice palace will be replaced by a new ice rink. You can skate Tuesdays-Sundays, except Christmas Day, and there are discounted admission prices on some days. Tickets costs $5 for adults, and $3.59 for those age 3-12 and military with identification. For more information, visit the Spokane Riverfront Park website.

Traditions of Christmas

A huge cast and live animals make the Traditions of Christmas a must-see holiday performance. Enjoy some of your favorite Christmas songs and a full Nativity scene at the Kroc Center in Coeur d’Alene. Tickets range from $20-33 with discounts for seniors and military. Shows run from December 9-23 and various times. For more info, go to traditionsofchristmasnw.com.

Spokane Winter Glow Spectacular

It is that time of the year again! The Spokane Winter Glow Spectacular begins Friday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. and features a firework show. This year, the Winter Glow's holiday magic has a new home at the Spokane Fair and Expo Center. After the Dec. 9 kick off, every evening after through Dec. 30, Winter Glow will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Except Dec. 12,13,14, 24, and 25).

This year, the light show has been relocated from Riverfront Park due to the park remodel. It features more than a million lights and 50 displays.

Kids 6 and under are free, kids 7-13, senior citizens and military are $5 and everyone 14 and over is $7. Parking is free. For more information, click here.

Journey To The North Pole Cruises

The Coeur d’Alene Resort is celebrating 30 years of the Holiday Light Show! The resort is also running a 40-minute cruise that journey's to the "North Pole."

Passengers will be taken out on Lake Coeur d’Alene and see decorated ships with views of the city, more than one million lights, and the return of the floating 60-foot-tall Christmas tree. Be sure to dress for the cold. There are also overnight packages available if you and your family want to make a weekend out of it. The cruises begin November 25 and go through January 2. The cruise departs daily at 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost anywhere from $7.50-$22.25. Children under five years old are free. More information is available at the CDA Cruise website.

Valley Christmas Lights Bus Tour

Take a tour of the best of the Spokane Valley Christmas lights with Inland Empire Tours. Tickets are $15, and children 10 and under are half price. For more details, click here.

DIY Christmas Lights Tour

Check out the best Christmas lights in your neighborhood by using the KREM 2 Holiday Lights finder! Type in your address to see where your neighbors recommend you check out the Christmas lights. Or, if you have a fantastic display, please add it to our list! For more, click here.