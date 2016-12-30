Tips for getting home safe on New Year's

New Year’s weekend means many people will be ringing in the new year and celebrating. However, the holiday can be one of the most dangerous of the year when people celebrate and get behind the wheel.

The Washington State Patrol said New Year’s Eve is one of their busiest nights for intoxicated drivers. Officials said they plan to have extra troopers out all night.

The good news is that all you need in today’s world is your smart ride for a safe alternative to get home.

“We’re definitely bracing for a busy night,” explained Uber driver Dan Gorey. “It’s expected.”

Gorey is not a full time Uber driver, but said it is an easy way to make some extra cash.

“Especially on days where there are a lot of people who, for one reason or another, can’t drive themselves home,” he explained. “What I tell everybody is I don't have to go to the comedy club. I get a show every single night in my car when I drive.”

He said he plans to drive for several hours tomorrow, and there should be the clientele for it.

Uber said in a release millions of riders will have used the app just this holiday season.

If you decide to use a ridesharing app to get home this weekend, you can expect to pay the most and wait the longest between midnight and 3 a.m.

“There’s too many deaths because of impaired drivers and so I got involved with just wanted to help out,” Gorey said.

If you think there is a chance you will need to use a ridesharing app, Gorey advises you download it now, and put in your information to have everything ready and in place.

Another app, Lyft, appears to still be running a new user incentive with the code RIDESTERLYFT for a discounted ride.

Then, of course, there is the so-called “old fashioned” way of playing it safe: designating a driver to stay sober and take everyone home at the end of the night.

Happy New Year!