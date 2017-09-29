Local coffee shops offer freebies, deals for National Coffee Day

White Dog Coffee drinks. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Friday is National Coffee Day! Several local coffee shops are offering free coffee or special deals on your favorite drinks.

Cool Beans Coffee: $2.00 drinks and double punches

Indaba Coffee Roasters: Giving a meal to someone in need for every drink and bag of coffee sold.

Spaceman Coffee: Free drip coffee all day long. Retail bags of coffee will be $1 off all weekend long.

Thomas Hammer: Free 12-ounce cups of Rwanda Ejo Hezo from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. while supplies last. $2.00 cans of nitro cold brew all day.

The Wake Up Call: Get a free 12-ounce drip coffee or $1.00 12-ounce vanilla latte.

White Dog Coffee: Free espresso shot with any coffee.

