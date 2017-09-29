KREM
Close

Local coffee shops offer freebies, deals for National Coffee Day

Erin Robinson , KREM 5:13 AM. PDT September 29, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Friday is National Coffee Day! Several local coffee shops are offering free coffee or special deals on your favorite drinks.

Cool Beans Coffee: $2.00 drinks and double punches

Indaba Coffee Roasters: Giving a meal to someone in need for every drink and bag of coffee sold.

Spaceman Coffee: Free drip coffee all day long. Retail bags of coffee will be $1 off all weekend long.

Thomas Hammer: Free 12-ounce cups of Rwanda Ejo Hezo from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. while supplies last. $2.00 cans of nitro cold brew all day.

The Wake Up Call: Get a free 12-ounce drip coffee or $1.00 12-ounce vanilla latte.

White Dog Coffee: Free espresso shot with any coffee.

Other freebies and deals for National Coffee Day. 

© 2017 KREM-TV

KREM

Free coffee (and coffee deals) for National Coffee Day

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories