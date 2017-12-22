How to get rid of your Christmas tree in Spokane

A discarded Christmas tree sits on the street. (Photo: Thinkstock)

SPOKANE, Wash. – After everything is said and done on Monday, you might want to dispose of your Christmas tree.

The City of Spokane is offering free curbside pickup for customers on Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Jan. 12.

Obviously the decorations have to be removed for city workers to pick them up.

Officials asked that residents place their natural trees three feet away from the refuse and recycling carts on their regularly scheduled pick up date. According to officials, they are accepting trees up to 6 ft tall, and if the trees are taller than that, residents should cut them in half. Anyone with questions can call 3-1-1 or 509.755.2489, if calling outside the city.



© 2017 KREM-TV