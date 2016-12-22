Holiday shipping deadlines are fast approaching

Deadlines to ship holiday presents are fast approaching. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you are still trying to send Christmas presents, you are quickly running out of time.

Shipping deadlines are here and the United States Postal Service is the busiest it has ever been in the City of Spokane.

Postal workers are working around the clock to get your packages to their destination on time.

The deadline to ship priority mail was December 21. With weather conditions the way they are, express mail may even be delayed up to two days.

“It’s been crazy. People are mailing a lot of packages. This is our season, this is our season to shine!” said USPS employee Mary Smith.

Smith said they have seen the most transactions ever this year. On Monday, USPS saw 9,200 transactions in Spokane. There were 824 at the Regal branch alone. The average branch will see around 200 transactions.

Due to the high volume of shipments, USPS has been open every day and weekend for the last two weekends. Employees said they will continue to deliver gifts through December 26.

Even though USPS has been busy, there is still hope to get packages to your loved ones. You can still send packages by express mail, which is overnight shipping. However, it will cost you. Shipments start at $22.95. Express packages will be delivered from the 25-26.

USPS offered a few tips to ensure you get your package to where it needs to be:

1. Wrap packages well.

2. Put addresses inside packages.

3. Leave front porch lights on.

(© 2016 KREM)