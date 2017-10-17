Spokane firefighters give out coats to elementary students in need

SPOKANE, Wash. – Students were all smiles at Lidgerwood Elementary School in Spokane on Tuesday morning, as the Spokane Firefighters Union passed out new winter coats to kids in need.

The union had seen a need in the community and raised more than $7,000 to buy 200 new jackets ahead of the winter season for the students.

Firefighters helped kids pick out the perfect color and size Tuesday morning.

“It's exciting to see all the kids coming in and the smiles on their faces and how excited they are to have something new that they can call their own,” said Bradley Bowers, a Spokane firefighter. “And it's fun for me to put their name in it and just say it's yours, enjoy it!”

Classroom by classroom, kids poured into the donation room to pick out their new coats.

“It's been great, I think the kids are really excited to get their coats, some of them have come up and said this is the only warm coat they've had their whole life, so it's pretty special,” Bowers said.

Special because the impact for some of the students stretches beyond just Tuesday.

Maliky, a fourth grader, said he wants to grow up to help people too. When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, he said a fireman or a paramedic!

Firefighters hope to raise even more money to do this again next year.

“I just wish we could do more, obviously, hopefully next year we’ll be able to do a bit more and help out more kids,” he said.

“On behalf of the staff and students, thank you, thank you, thank you,” Dawn Bushyearger, the assistant principal said. “This is amazing.”

