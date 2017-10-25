Halloween plans? We've got you covered!

Looking for something to do for Halloween 2017? KREM 2 created this list of Halloween events around the area, including activites the whole family can enjoy.
Broomstick Bash Halloween Party
October 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Mobius Science Center and River Park Square
Join Mobius Children’s Museum and River Park Square for spooky games, not-so-scary crafts, and MORE at the Children’s Museum and on the first level of River Park Square. Plus, Trick or Treating in the shopping center from 6-8pm. Tickets: $1
Spookwalk
October 27, 28 and 31, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 pm
Meet the ghosts of Browne's Addition on a walking tour of the neighborhood. Hear stories about the spirits of the past rising from eternal sleep to haunt...or caress the souls of the living. What will your encounter be? Meet in the Secret Garden behind Browne's Tavern. Cider will be served from 6:30-7:00 pm. The tour begins at 7:00 pm. Wear sturdy shoes, bring a flashlight and be prepared to walk among the Spooks for about 1 1/2 hours. Tickets: $20
Haunted Hillyard Bus Tours
October 31, 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Learn the ghostly, murderous and ghastly history of Hillyard. Experience downtown Hillyard, and the dark adjacent North Side. Bus leaves from 2nd Look Books in the Lincoln Heights shopping center, 2829 E 29th Ave. Tickets: $15
Halloween at Hogwarts
October 28, 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
Calling all Wizards! Trick or Treat while you meet the ghosts, Dementors, Fantastic Beasts and more. Visit the Leaky Cauldron Pub for cool sips… then enter “Hedwig Theater” where Professor Nakahara will lead a musical ode to Harry Potter along with assorted, scary classics. An unforgettable Halloween experience, brought to life by the Spokane Symphony. Tickets $25-$60
A Campbell House Halloween
October 31, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture
A Campbell House Halloween is a rare and unique opportunity to visit the Campbell House after the sun has gone down. It will be a family and kid friendly event with a scavenger hunt, crafts, and candy. Wear your costume and bring a flashlight as you explore the Campbell House at night. Tickets: $5
Halloween at the Library
October 31, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Spokane Public Library, South Hill and Hillyard locations
Bring your trick or treaters by the library at 6:30 p.m. to make a Halloween craft and enjoy a healthy treat!
