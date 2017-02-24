Girl Scouts head into their final weekend of sales

Girl Scout cookies

Samoas, Tagalongs and the ever-so-popular Thin Mints. Yes, we are talking about Girl Scout cookies!

Girl Scouts are nearing the end of their 100th season of cookie sales. To commemorate the anniversary, the Girl Scouts rolled out a new s'mores cookie this year. The new sweet treat is made with a crispy graham cookie, dipped in icing and finished with a chocolate coating.

Ginny, a Cadet, has been in Girl Scouts since she was five. She said participating in the annual cookie sale has taught her many skills that are applicable in the real world.

"We are learning to socialize with other people and how to sell a product that people really like," said Ginny.

Boxes cost $5.00 a box and rake in nearly $700 million in profits each year. This allows the girls to learn new skills and participate in activities to earn new badges.

Catherine has been in Girl Scouts for the last 11 years and said, as a sophomore in high school, Girl Scouts has allowed her many opportunities outside of selling Girl Scout cookies, including traveling the world.

"I have gotten to go to Disney World with Girl Scouts. Next Summer I will get to choose between going to Alaska, Russia and the Galapagos. I've always wanted to travel the whole world, and with Girl Scouts I am able to do that," said Catherine.

