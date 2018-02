StormTracker 2's Briana Bermensolo is expecting her first child in June! (Photo: Custom)

Briana and her husband, Kellen, are expecting their first child in June.

Briana and Kellen want you to guess whether the child will be a boy or girl. Vote here!

