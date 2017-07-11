Yes, Chipotle is (finally) testing queso

It's about time.
Chipotle has debuted test servings of queso in its New York City public test kitchen, according to the Huffington Post.
The brand reportedly refused to serve queso despite customer demand, due to its requirement of artificial ingredients.
According to the Huffington Post, Chipotle has now developed a queso that is free of artificial ingredients, meaning it differs from traditional queso. It reportedly has a thicker texture.
YOU GUYS THERE IS A CHIPOTLE IN NYC THAT HAS QUESO AND MARGARITAS. LET ME SAY THAT AGAIN INCASE YOU DIDN'T HEAR ME. THERE IS A CHIPOTLE IN NEW YORK CITY THAT HAS QUESO AND MARGARITAS. #ChipotleNextKitchen #Chipotle #Queso #Margaritas #TheFutureIsNow #WeHaveWaitedOurWholeLivesForThis #NYC #eaterny #eater #nyceats #OnlyInNYC @chipotlemexicangrill @eater_ny @eater
Business Insider reports that Chipotle started testing the queso on Monday. If you're lucky enough to visit the test kitchen, you can also try new salads and margaritas.
