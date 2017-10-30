Spokane sandwich shop's newest menu item becomes regional hit

Garland Sandwich Shoppe

SPOKANE, Wash.—A social media food trend has made its way to Spokane, and people around there think it’s a pretty “big dill.”

What started as a joke for the owner of Garland Sandwich Shoppe, Kristen Speller, turned out to a huge success.

The ‘Big Dill’ is is lettuce, tomato, onion, stoneground mustard, Sharp cheddar cheese, Black forest ham, oven roasted turkey, and two slices of bacon all inside a pickle.

This sandwich at the @GarlandSandwich Shoppe is becoming a pretty "Big Dill." People have driven from Montana and Idaho just to try it. pic.twitter.com/L5ShyPDZfR — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) October 30, 2017

Speller said people are giving the new menu item a lot of attention.

“Last Friday I think we sold about 75 of them. There are people coming in and ordering 8 to 10 at a time,” said Speller, “We had four women earlier this week on Monday, driving from Montana, just to try it. We had one gentleman drive two hours from Idaho.”

Speller said the sandwich sets her shop apart from the others.

"How many times do you go into a sandwich place and they go 'white or wheat?' No you can go, how about a dill pickle?" said Speller.

Speller said the sandwich has only been on their menu for just over a week.

Some say it's "dill-licious." We'll have the story of this sandwich gaining regional attention coming up soon on @KREM2. @GarlandSandwich pic.twitter.com/V5ysW4n5Yz — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) October 30, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV