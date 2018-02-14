Spokane distillery releasing first spirit distilled in Wash. since prohibition

Photo: Dry Fly Distilling

SPOKANE, Wash.—A local distillery has a big weekend planned for some very special whisky.

The Dry Fly Single Malt Whisky was the first spirit made in Washington state after the prohibition ended.

That whiskey will be making a comeback February 17, 2018 after 150 bottles were aged for 10 years.

Distiller and tasting room manager, Mike Lenox, said he doesn't’t expect the 150 bottles to last too long after the tasting room opens its doors at noon on Saturday.

“I think we’ll probably be out by one or two in the afternoon. I don’t expect it to last very long,” said Lenox.

Lenox said there had been multiple calls for out of state buyers, but the distillery wanted to keep the whisky available to their own customers.



