Simple superfood chia pudding

Ingredients

• 3 cans simple coconut milk

(simple = nothing added like guar gum or preservatives)

• 1 Tbsp pure vanilla extract

• 2 Tbsp ground cinnamon

• ¼ cup Tbsp almond butter (optional – to taste)

• ¼ cup agave (to taste)

• ¾ cup chia seeds



Directions

• Add coconut milk, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, almond butter, and agave to a blender. Blend on high until fully combined. Taste and adjust flavors, as needed for added sweetness (more agave) or saltiness (more almond butter)

• Add chia seeds and pulse a few times to incorporate, being careful not to blend so that the seeds are left whole

• Transfer to a cup or jar, cover well, and set in the refrigerator to chill for at least 2 hours (preferably overnight), or until chilled through and has a pudding-like consistency



