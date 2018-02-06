KREM
Simple superfood chia pudding

February 06, 2018

Ingredients

•    3 cans simple coconut milk 
(simple = nothing added like guar gum or preservatives)
•    1 Tbsp pure vanilla extract
•    2 Tbsp ground cinnamon
•    ¼ cup Tbsp almond butter (optional – to taste)
•    ¼ cup agave (to taste)
•    ¾ cup chia seeds
 

Directions

•    Add coconut milk, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, almond butter, and agave to a blender.  Blend on high until fully combined.  Taste and adjust flavors, as needed for added sweetness (more agave) or saltiness (more almond butter)
•    Add chia seeds and pulse a few times to incorporate, being careful not to blend so that the seeds are left whole
•    Transfer to a cup or jar, cover well, and set in the refrigerator to chill for at least 2 hours (preferably overnight), or until chilled through and has a pudding-like consistency
 

