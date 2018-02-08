New ice cream business rolls into the University District

SPOKANE, Wash.—A sweet new business is heading to the University District this spring.

Yummy Ice Cream Rolls will bring the ice cream roll trend to Spokane. Ice cream rolls originated in Thailand, but have been popping up as a trend in the United States lately.

The ice cream business will allow customers to make their own ice cream creations or pick from the menu.

Yummy Ice Cream Rolls will be located at the Logan Square Shopping Center on North Division by Einstein Bros. Bagels. Business owners said they hoped to be open by March.

You can check updates on Yummy Ice Cream Rolls on their Facebook page.



© 2018 KREM-TV