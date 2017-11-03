Moscow to get Sonic Drive-In

Mike Russell /Creative Commons

MOSCOW, Idaho—A new drive in restaurant coming to Moscow could shake up business on the north end of the city’s Main Street.

Moscow’s Assistant Community Development Director, Mike Ray said the city can expect a Sonic Drive-In as soon as next year.

The chain will build the restaurant on the northeast corner of the Rosauers parking lot on North Main Street, said Ray.

Ray said the department was just waiting on construction plans to get started.

© 2017 KREM-TV