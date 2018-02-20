Krispy Kreme releases new Hershey Gold doughnut

(Photo: Krispy Kreme Doughnuts)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Krispy Kreme is at it again.

The Winston-Salem, N.C. doughnut chain has once again partnered with The Hershey Company, this time combining to produce a golden snack for your sweet tooth.

Meet the Hershey’s Gold Doughnut: a pairing Krispy Kreme’s legendary original glazed doughnut, topped with pieces of the new Hershey’s Gold bar and a decadent salted caramel icing.

The new doughnut is available for a limited time at participating shops in the U.S. Last year, Krispy Kreme and Hershey introduced the world to the incredibly popular Reese’s Peanut Butter doughnut.

“One of the ways we bring joy to our customers is by innovating to create unique doughnuts that only Krispy Kreme Doughnuts can deliver,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme. “We’ve created the perfect balance between smooth and crunchy by including actual pieces of the salty sweet Hershey’s Gold bar on our Original Glazed doughnut.”

Click here to find a participating Krispy Kreme location near you.



